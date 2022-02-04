Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place across entire country with 'icy stretches' in parts

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow snow-ice warning is currently in effect until 10am.

The warning came into place at 3am, with Met Éireann warning of “icy stretches” across the country this morning.

The UK Met Office has also implemented a Yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland until 10am.

Motorists are advised to be extra cautious on the roads and to be wary of wintery driving conditions.

AA Ireland advises that motorists should check their tyres regularly and to clear windows, mirrors and headlights of any ice.

Drivers have also been told never to pour very hot or boiling water on the windscreen as it could weaken or crack the glass.

The icy stretches will give way to a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will generally range between 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, according to Met Éireann, in brisk west to northwest winds.

Tonight will see showers become isolated and the formation of frost in some areas as temperatures fall to between zero and 4 degrees Celsius.

Cloud is expected to increase from the west overnight and temperatures will rise later, with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and north of the country.