KEEP THE SHORTS and sunglasses out – the glorious sunny spells across the country in recent days are to continue into next week, according to the national forecaster.

Met Éireann have predicted “plenty of sunshine” next week, conditions will remain mainly dry.

Temperatures are also expected to gradually increase over the next few days.

Today, temperatures will range from 12 to 18 degrees, with dry and sunny conditions expected for the whole country.

Dry & sunny for most today.☀️



However, it will be cloudier in the south and southwest at times. 🌥️



Highs of 12 to 18 degrees, warmest in the west and coolest in the south and east in moderate east to southeast winds, easing later.🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/5RHTR7MDpV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 6, 2025

Tonight will be dry and largely clear, but it may be much cooler – lowest temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with a touch of frost possible in a light variable breeze.

Tomorrow will be dry with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures rising up to 19 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latter part of the week will remain dry, and will become warmer in the east too, as light variable breezes or calm conditions set in. Spells of hazy sunshine are expected with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.