Israel summons Irish ambassador for reprimand over Varadkar’s ‘lost and found’ comment in Emily Hand statement

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
THE IRISH AMBASSADOR to Israel has been summoned by the Israeli foreign minister to be reprimanded over comments Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made over the release of Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand.
On X, formerly Twitter, last night Varadkar said: “This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”
In a reply to Varadkar, a spokesperson for the Israeli government Eylon Levy said: “Emily Hand wasn’t ‘lost’. She was brutally abducted by the death squads that massacred her neighbors.”
“She wasn’t ‘found’. Hamas knew where she was all along and cynically held her as a hostage. And Hamas didn’t answer your prayers. It answered Israel’s military pressure.”
The tweet sent by Varadkar was the first lines of a lengthy statement, published by the Taoiseach, in which he detailed how Emily was “snatched from her home home and held captive for almost seven weeks”.
Varadkar also noted the fact that Emily Hand spent her ninth birthday as a hostage.
The remark made by Varadkar is a reference to a New Testament Bible verse, Luke 15:24, about someone who was believed to be dead but actually was alive.
The verse reads: “For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’ So they began to celebrate.”
A clarification note below the tweet, from the community on Twitter, reads: “The terms ‘lost’ and ‘found’ are misleading.
“8 year old Emily was ‘lost’ when she was kidnapped from a kibbutz by Hamas terrorists. She was ‘found’ 50 days later when she was exchanged by Hamas for 3 Palestinian prisoners.”
On X today, Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen said he will be summoning the Irish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand after what he labelled the “outrageous” words from Varadkar.
בעקבות דבריו המקוממים של ראש ממשלת אירלנד על שחרורה של אמלי הנד שנחטפה לעזה ע"י ארגון הטרור חמאס, הנחתי לזמן את שגרירת אירלנד בישראל לשיחת נזיפה.— אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 26, 2023
In a statement the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich said for a number of weeks Israel has been working with Irish counterparts who are all “happy to see the return of Emily Hand to her loving family”.
Erlich said: “Words matter, especially in war when lives are at stake, and when there is an increase of extreme discourse. It is important to remember Emily was kidnapped by terrorists who knew very well where she was all this time – in their hands.
“So too is still the fate for many Israeli men women and children who were kidnapped and are still held in Gaza. We continue to work and call for their immediate release,” she added.
The Journal has contacted Leo Varadkar and the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
