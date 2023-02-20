Irish at the Baftas: A shoutout to kids from Summerhill and a bit of Gaeilge on the red carpet

IT WAS ANOTHER big night for the Irish as the Baftas took place last night, with The Banshees of Iniserin scooping up four awards.

There were some other familiar Irish faces in the crowd too, alongside the Banshees crew.

Let’s take a look at some of the memorable Irish moments from the event.

‘Táim fíor bródúil’

Paul Mescal, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun, spoke a few words as Gaeilge on the red carpet.

In a chat with TG4, Mescal said: “Táim fíor bródúil as an scannán (I’m very proud of the film.”

Speaking of the Banshees, Mescal said, in Irish, that it was one of his favourite films of the year.

‘This is for youse’

Banshees star Barry Keoghan won best supporting actor.

The 30-year-old Irish actor told the audience he “should have planned this, really” before thanking his co-stars and Ireland.

He also dedicated the award to children from Summerhill, Dublin, where he grew up.

“This is for my son as well… for my mother and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for youse,” he said.

‘Thanks a million’

In a bit of a blunder last night, Carey Mulligan was initially and incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award at the ceremony instead of Kerry Condon after a translation gaffe while deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting.

Nonetheless, the announcer quickly corrected the call and announced The Banshees Of Inisherin star Kerry Condon as the winner.

Taking to the stage, Condon said: “Oh my god, thanks a million, really, this means so much to me.”

“I have to thank my family in Ireland, they were always at the other end of the phone for me all through the years, keeping me company,” Condon said.

Her horses and dogs even got a shout out: “I have to thank my horses and my dogs because they showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life.”

‘Best what?’

Accepting the outstanding British film award from Patrick Stewart, director and writer Martin McDonagh said: “I know every Irish person in the cast and crew are going ‘best what award?’”

During his speech after winning the screenplay award, McDonagh also said: “Making a sad film, shouldn’t be so much fun.”

Other moments

The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell had been shortlisted for Best Actor. However, the award went to Elvis star Austin Butler.

The Bafta for Special Visual Effects went to Irish special effects Oscar winner Richard Baneham and his colleagues for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye scooped up the award for Best British Short Film.

Unfortunately, the Oscar nominated An Cailín Ciúin missed out in both its Bafta categories.