Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Two Irish citizens test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

The couple are understood to have tested positive for Covid-19 a number of days ago.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 4:01 PM
34 minutes ago 18,176 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5011564
Visitors walking past the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship last Sunday.
Image: Jae C. Hong
Image: Jae C. Hong

A COUPLE WITH dual citizenship is understood to have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has confirmed. 

The couple was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus and moved from the ship to a hospital in Japan where they are currently being treated. 

Six Irish citizens were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship which is currently docked off Yokohama in Japan.  

The couple share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland. 

The Irish Embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with the couple regarding their consular needs. The embassy is also in contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship.  

They are “ok, fine, but tired”, a source said. 

More than 500 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on the ship today, 88 further today. The quarantine was due to end tomorrow after the 14-day period. 

3,700 people have been on board the ship for the past few weeks. 65 of the new positive cases were not yet showing symptoms when diagnosed. 

In Cambodia, nine Irish citizens are confirmed to have been passengers on another cruise ship in which one passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Seven of these are currently being screened, along with other passengers and crew. Only two of these are normally resident in ireland.

Two other Irish citizens who were passengers on this ship returned to Ireland over the weekend. 

The Department of Health has not yet confirmed any cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

