This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Small number' of Irish people on two cruise ships where coronavirus detected, Coveney says

The Diamond Princess ship docked in Japan has more than 450 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 9:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,182 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5011171
The Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia which docked after many passengers tested negative for Covid-19.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
The Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia which docked after many passengers tested negative for Covid-19.
The Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia which docked after many passengers tested negative for Covid-19.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A SMALL NUMBER of Irish citizens have been on docked cruise ships in Japan and Cambodia where passengers were infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed. 

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was liaising closely with other countries regarding the consular needs of Irish citizens on board the the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan which has been in quarantine for almost two weeks. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Simon Coveney said there were also a small number of people on a docked cruise ship in Cambodia in which one passenger was diagnosed with Covid-19. 

“We are working with Irish nationals on both of those ships with a view to making sure they are safe and if they need to be brought home that we can coordinate that and if they need medical attention,” Coveney said today. 

In Japan, the Diamond Princess cruise ship has seen more than 450 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus. More than 3,700 passengers have been quarantined on the ship for almost two weeks.

The quarantine period will conclude tomorrow. All those on board have now been tested for Covid-19.

A US cruise ship docked in Cambodia last Thursday after passengers tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

However, one passenger was later diagnosed with the virus, leading to authorities scrambling to track down the hundreds of people who had come into contact with the woman. 

Cambodia’s premier Hun Sen defended his decision yesterday to allow the ship to dock, saying “Cambodia has not had the disease [among its people]“.  

Simon Coveney said he was not at liberty to confirm the exact number of Irish passengers who were on each ship to respect the confidentiality of these citizens, but said it is a “small number”.

“We are talking to other EU partners about how and if we should be bringing our citizens home,” he said. “We are dealing with each case individually.”   

More than 300 US citizens were repatriated from the ship in Japan yesterday and the British government announced today it will evacuate citizens on board the ship. 

With reporting by AFP. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie