AN IRISH CYCLIST has died in Majorca.

The 59-year-old is said to have come off his bike after “collapsing” on a road in Pollensa in the north of the holiday island.

He was on the Ma-2210 road linking the popular Port de Pollensa resort to the Formentor Lighthouse.

The alarm was raised just after 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics tried to revive him after reaching the scene but there was nothing they could do to save him.

The Civil Guard has launched an investigation.

An autopsy to determine cause of death is expected to take place later today, although there is nothing at this stage suggesting it could be suspicious.

It was not immediately clear this morning whether the dead man was on holiday in Majorca or lived there.

Majorca is a popular destination for both amateur and professional cyclists.

The roads on the island are often packed with amateur cycling groups who test themselves on the famous Tramuntana mountains along the west side of the island as well as flats elsewhere.

The best European cycling teams also pick Majorca because of its mild winters and sunny skies.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is “aware of reports and stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” added the Department spokesperson.