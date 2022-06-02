#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

Irish Military officers granted temporary access to ICTU for pay talks

The representative bodies had been campaigning for better pay and conditions for Irish Defence Forces personnel.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 12:28 PM
31 minutes ago 783 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781262

IRISH MILITARY OFFICERS have been granted temporary access to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions ahead of public sector pay talks.

The move for the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers comes just weeks after a similar status was granted to PDFORRA following years of campaigning. PDFORRA represents the non-commissioned ranks of the Defence Forces.  

The decision by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney was made following legal action by both bodies.  

The representative bodies had been campaigning for better pay and conditions for Irish Defence Forces personnel.

They have blamed a retention crisis for poor wages and their campaign for ICTU membership was about compelling the Government to provide them with similar status to other public sector workers. 

It is seen by officer ranks and non-commissioned members as a major way to ensure an equal playing field for negotiations with Government. 

The recent Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces also made recommendations that they would join ICTU.

That Report, and the advices Minister Coveney received from the Office of the Attorney General, has now pushed agreement for access.

Minister Coveney said he has been working with the State’s lawyers to find a solution to the issue.

“As I stated in the Dáil, I undertook to respond to the Representative Associations, which I have done. My officials, as well as officials from the Chief State Solicitors Office and Office of the Attorney General, have spent a considerable amount of time in finalising appropriate legal arrangements.

“As provided for in the Defence Acts, and following on from the consent provided to PDFORRA last week, my officials have this week conveyed an offer of temporary conditional consent to RACO, to seek temporary associate membership with ICTU solely for the purpose of the forthcoming pay negotiations.

“I am happy to announce that this offer of temporary conditional consent has also been accepted by RACO. I have now instructed my officials to commence the process of making the appropriate legislative amendments required,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for RACO welcomed the decision: “This is a historic move for Defence Forces commissioned officers and we hope it will be a positive step for the pay and working conditions, and ultimately the retention of our members.

“We are grateful to the Minister and his Department for their engagement and support in reaching this agreement, which will be followed in time by supporting legislation.”

As previously reported by The Journalthe Irish Defence Forces are in a staffing crisis. RACO has said poor pay and conditions are to blame for the crisis and that lack of respect for the armed forces within the Government is a contributing factor.

The group’s General Secretary at the time, Conor King, had said that Raco’s membership had “lost faith” in the pay negotiation process.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie