THE IRISH DEFENCE Forces is to get a €16.5 million contract for modern body armour, the Tánaiste has announced.

The contract with Belgian company Seyntex NV which will supply 6,105 body “armour systems” and a possibility of 2,000 more units if required.

There had been calls for several years for a more modern ballistic vest for troops as the current one impacts a soldier’s ability to sit their weapon in their shoulder. It also does not have a way to attach elements to it.

The Army Ranger Wing use a plate carrier system, which is also in other armies, and it is understood that it will be similar in design to that.

The new design covers the torso and carries a ceramic or metal plate inside to stop bullets striking critical organs such as the heart. The current body armour used by Irish soldiers is an old design which, while effective against bullets and shrapnel, it can impact mobility.

Sources have said a team in the Irish Defence Forces has been working to develop the best design for the kit and several iterations have been developed during that process.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD, has said that the equipment, which is essentially akin to bullet proof vests, will be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The safety of our Defence Forces personnel is a key priority for me as Minister for Defence and this supply of body armour will mean that our troops have access to state-of-the-art protection during their missions.

“This week I had the opportunity to visit Defence Forces personnel deployed to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.

“While there, I saw first hand the challenging and volatile environment that our peacekeepers operate in – further illustrating the need to ensure we properly invest in force protection,” he said.

The new body armour system, which was designed in-house by the Defence Forces Ordnance Corps, will be known as IMBAS (Individual Modular Body Armour System) and will give soldiers the ability to modify and enhance both the level of protection afforded and the essential equipment attached to the system.

That means that elements can be added to it to increase its effectiveness depending on the roll it is being used for by the troops.

The new, modern system will provide enhanced levels of protection from strikes from gun fired rounds and shrapnel protection for Defence Forces personnel.

This new system will be complemented by new combat clothing and combat helmet, both of which are the subject of ongoing tender competitions.

The procurement of a new uniform has been delayed due to a court challenge but that has not been resolved.