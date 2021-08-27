#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Irish evacuees returning through France and Finland after departure from Kabul

Another 60 Irish citizens are still in the country, with operations to evacuate civilians now “effectively closed”.

By Lauren Boland Friday 27 Aug 2021, 9:24 AM
10 minutes ago 1,021 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5533078
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH PEOPLE EVACUATED from Afghanistan are currently travelling home with the French and Finnish militaries.

Two flights carrying Irish citizens left Kabul airport yesterday, with both planes landing outside of the country.

An Irish mission of Army Rangers and two diplomats – an Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) that landed in Afghanistan earlier this week evacuated 26 Irish people on top of a previous 10 who had already exited.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney outlined that “our citizens left on two separate flights yesterday”.

“At about half 11 yesterday morning, the French flight left, and that was predominantly our ECAT team of Army Rangers and one diplomat,” Coveney said.

“They’re flying home via Abu Dhabi. They’re currently in Abu Dhabi, that’s my understanding, and we’ll look to get them home as quickly as we can,” he said.

“The French are going to facilitate that, or at least bring them to Paris.”

The minister said that the other Irish people evacuated “are flying from Kabul to Helsinki with the Finnish military and they stopped in Tbilisi [in Georgia] on the way”.

“There’s one diplomat and two rangers who are accompanying 15 other Irish nationals and their dependents on that flight,” he said.

“They will arrive today in Helsinki and we will work with them to make sure that they get on commercial flights, predominantly into Dublin.”

However, around 60 Irish citizens and their families are still in Afghanistan, as well as 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency.

“Most of them are in Kabul and we are in contact with all of those families, and we will stay in contact with them for as long as it takes,” Coveney said.

Related Read

26.08.21 Irish evacuation mission from Kabul Airport ends with rescue of 36 people

The Irish embassy in Abu Dhabi, the closest to Afghanistan, are involved with that process, but a team is also to be set up in Dublin to help to facilitate communication with the families.

“There are 15 Afghan citizens who are residents in Ireland, so people who would have been living in Ireland as Afghan citizens, some of them working here who would have gone home to Afghanistan for holidays or to see family and so on,” he said.

“We’re effectively treating them as Irish citizens as well and we will be working with all of those who want to leave Afghanistan to help them find ways of doing that.

But the truth is this is going to be an effort that many many countries are involved in, it will be an international community effort to ensure that foreign nationals who are in Afghanistan who want to get out will be facilitated in doing that, and that is going to be ongoing work in the days and weeks ahead.”

“In the immediate future I think we’re going to see a focus on exiting Kabul airport.” safely.

The Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia have already left Afghanistan and Coveney said he expects France and the UK to leave today.

“The operations to evacuate civilians out of Kabul airport are effectively closed now.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Australia’s defence minister has said it pulled its troops out of the country because of intelligence about the safety risk to the airport.

Two blasts at the airport yesterday killed at least 72 people.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie