This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Changes announced to grounds for student exemption from Irish in schools

The changes will take effect from September.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 12 Aug 2019, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,979 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761363

STUDENTS WHO APPLY for an exemption from Irish on the grounds of disability will no longer have to provide evidence from a psychologist.

That change is one of a number being rolled out by the Department of Education on the question being exempt from studying Irish in primary and post-primary school.

The changes have been confirmed by Education Minister Joe McHugh following a public consultation period that lasted a number of months and which saw 11,109 people responding to a government survey.

Students in special schools or special classes attached to mainstream schools will not be required to apply for an exemption and the grounds for an exemption based on age and study abroad are also being amended.

Previously, students whose primary education up to 11 years of age was received in Northern Ireland or outside Ireland could apply to be exempt from Irish.

Under the changes that will come into effect, this will increase up to 12 years which the department says brings the situation into line with the final year of primary education.

The changes will be laid out in a circulars that will be issued in September for the upcoming school year and replace the rules that have been in place for more than 25 years.

The decision to grant an exemption will continue to be made by the school principal and the department says exemptions should only be granted “in rare and exceptional circumstances”.

The circular applies to English-language schools only as students in gaelscoileanna are required to studied Irish.

“The decision to grant an exemption from the study of Irish should not be taken lightly,” Education Minister Richard Bruton said announcing the changes.

“It is an important decision that will have implications for the student’s future learning.

The benefits of bilingualism and studying a language from a young age are becoming better understood with studies showing it helps mental agility, makes it easier to learn a third or more languages and that it can help support a child’s academic achievement in other subjects like mathematics.

The consultation period on the changes saw some 11,109 individuals responding to the survey,  57% of whom were parents, 41% teachers and 17% students.

The department added that written submissions were made by 24 organisations and 125 individuals and that officials met with Foras na Gaeilge and Dyslexia Association of Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie