AN IRISH MAN killed in the US following a road traffic incident by a suspected drunk-driver has been named as Damien O’Brien.

The 35-year-old had moved to America more than a decade ago from his native Killygordon in Co Donegal.

He was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday while walking home from a night out with friends near Huntington Beach in California.

A 21 year-old driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Damien O’Brien had two sons with his his wife Michelle, who is expecting their third child soon.

He was a well-known and much-loved member of the Irish community in the area and was a member of the Wild Geese GAA Club.

He worked as Vice President of Operations with TM Grady Builders.

The company has launched a Go Fund Me page which has received a huge response from the local community.

Organiser TM Grady said Damien was known for his “dedication, warmth, wisdom, and professionalism.”

He said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of our Vice President of Operations, Damien O’Brien, in a tragic accident on Sunday July 6th.

“Damien was an extraordinary man, a leader, and a beloved member of our TM Grady Builder family, known for his dedication, warmth, wisdom, and professionalism.

“His contributions to our projects and his genuine care for our clients left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with him.”