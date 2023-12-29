Viktor Orban, Gaza, and an EU-wide definition of rape: Irish MEPs' top concerns going into 2024

NEXT YEAR IS set to be a busier than usual one for Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) as they try to deliver on their mandates ahead of the June election that will see new MEPs elected.

Many of Ireland’s 13 MEPs have expressed concern that the next parliament may look vastly different to its current composition, and that it risks becoming more divided if far-right politicians can capitalise on concerns about housing, health, and immigration.

With the last plenary voting session set to take place in April ahead of the elections, MEPs will be under pressure to try and tie up any loose ends before voters hit the polls in June.

With this in mind, The Journal contacted all of Ireland’s sitting MEPs to see what their priorities are in the coming year.

Climate change, militarism, the threat of extremism and Gaza were most frequently mentioned in their responses. But MEPs also drew attention to lesser-discussed issues like tackling forced labour, the threat of spyware, developing an EU-wide definition of rape, and the need to ensure that there is a continued right to use cash.

You’ll find all of their responses below (excluding Independent Mick Wallace and Fine Gael’s Colm Markey and Seán Kelly, none of whom responded to The Journal‘s request).

Dublin MEPs

Barry Andrews – Renew Europe Group (Fianna Fáil)

Barry Andrews Sam Boal Sam Boal

Barry Andrews, a former TD and minister, became an MEP for the first time in 2019.

Looking ahead to 2024, Andrews said that on the legislative front, his key concern is that the Forced Labour Law (which proposes to ban forced and child labour) won’t make it on to the statute books before the end of this parliament’s mandate.

“Modern slavery is real and it is in your shopping basket. Whether it is textiles, seafood or critical raw materials, various reports have shown that retail outlets and brands we are very familiar with have serious questions to answer about their supply chains,” Andrews said.

He is concerned that some right-wing parties and some Member States want to see the proposal to ban forced labour scrapped ahead of the elections.

“Bearing in mind Hungary will have the Council Presidency from July 2024, time is of the essence,” Andrews said.

On the election front, Andrews also said he is worried about “shrinking space for electioneering”, particularly limited media coverage, poster bans and limits on canvassing in certain public places.

“The scale of the European Parliament election is such that personal canvassing is of very limited effect,” Andrews said.

Ciarán Cuffe – Greens European Free Alliance (The Green Party)

Ciarán Cuffe Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Former Minister of State with responsibility for climate change, Cuffe has been involved in politics for over 30 years. He became an MEP in 2019.

Top of his agenda for next year is ensuring a permanent ceasefire comes to pass in Gaza.

Other key priorities for the Green MEP are getting final approval of the Nature Restoration Law (which aims to restore 20% land and sea habitats by 2030) and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (which Cuffe is a lead negotiator on) ahead of the June elections.

Cuffe also warned that Europe faces an “existential challenge in the person of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán”.

Orbán has continued to butt heads with other EU leaders as Russia’s closest ally in the European Union.

“Emboldened by the continued flow of EU money, he is undermining EU decision-making and support for Ukraine while openly attacking democratic institutions in his own country,” Cuffe said.

Housing was also mentioned as a priority for Cuffe, who said he wants the European Commission to come forward with fresh proposals to resolve the challenge in Europe.

Clare Daly – The Left Group (Independent)

Clare Daly Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Daly, a member of Irish political grouping Independents 4 Change, also became an MEP in 2019 after serving as a TD since 2011.

The Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (which aims to prevent and combat child sexual abuse) and the European Health Data Space (which aims to give citizens greater control of their own personal health data) have both been flagged by Daly as “absolutely lunatic over-reaches”.

“Both will decimate fundamental rights in the pursuit of profit,” Daly said.

Another big priority for Daly will be “to continue to fight back against EU militarism”, which she claims is getting worse.

“There are huge changes being made right now to achieve a ‘European Defence Union’, and there is very little awareness of this outside of Brussels.

“A staggering amount of public money is being diverted into defence research, ammunition production and weapons procurement, at the same time as a huge growth in military bureaucracy and the creation of a new EU-led standing force.

“People still like to view the EU as a peace project, but unless there is strong democratic opposition to these developments, that will be lost,” she said.

Daly added that the war in Gaza needs to stay on top of the EU agenda too.

Frances Fitzgerald, EPP Group (Fine Gael)

Frances Fitzgerald Sam Boal Sam Boal

Former Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald, who has said she will not contest the next European Parliament election, listed a variety of priorities for her remaining time in parliament.

Among these are finalising a new EU directive on combating violence against women, that includes a common EU-wide definition and minimum punishment for the crime of rape (Fitzgerald is one of the lead negotiators on this file for the parliament).

She also wants to see a final agreement on a framework to regulate the Artificial Intelligence industry before June. This would be the first such regulatory regime for AI in the world.

Advertisement

Midlands-North West MEPs

Maria Walsh – EPP (Fine Gael)

Maria Walsh Sam Boal Sam Boal

Walsh says that her key priorities heading into 2024 are mental health, farming and farm safety, upskilling and education, and equality.

Walsh said conversion therapy must finally be banned in Ireland and across the EU.

“We must also correct history and expunge the many LGBTI+ citizens who were wrongly convicted,” she said.

She added that she is keen to get the Disability Card – which will serve as a proof of disability status across all EU countries – across the line.

She also wants to see the Migration Pact, which will establish a common approach to migration and asylum across the EU, continue to move forward.

And she highlighted her focus on protecting women against violence and preventing human trafficking.

Luke Ming Flanagan – The Left Group (Independent)

Luke Ming Flanagan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“My main focus in the next year will be making sure that the Nature Restoration Regulation is properly funded,” Flanagan said.

A provisional agreement on the Nature Restoration Regulation, which aims to restore 20% land and sea habitats by 2030, has been made, with a final vote expected to take place in early 2024.

“I will be equally focused on the work that I have initiated on the PETI committee (committee on petitions) in relation to deleterious material in concrete products.

“Following the visit of the committee to Donegal it is vital that the mission report accurately reflect the concerns of those impacted. I will be monitoring this process closely,” he said.

Chris MacManus – The Left Group (Sinn Féin)

Chris MacManus Sam Boal Sam Boal

MacManus said that as a border MEP, one of his top priorities has always been protecting the island of Ireland from the worst impacts of Brexit.

He said he would like to see Observer MEPs (MEPs that are nominated and have no voting powers) allocated to Northern Ireland in light of the many EU laws the North is now subject to.

“It is only right that they have a voice amongst the EU lawmakers,” he said.

MacManus also wants to address regional imbalance and wants to see improved infrastructure and job prospects for farming, coastal and other rural communities.

As progress continues on the creation of the “Digital Euro”, MacManus said it is important to ensure the right to the use of cash and its widespread availability is maintained and protected.

He added: “There is every chance we could have the date for a referendum on Irish reunification before the end of this decade. It is my view we need a strong team of pro-Irish unity MEPs that are ready to ensure the European Union is ready for such an eventuality.”

Ireland South MEPs

Billy Kelleher – Renew Europe (Fianna Fáil)

Billy Kelleher Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Kelleher said the adoption of the Pharmaceutical Strategy is a key priority of his ahead of the June election.

“We need to get the right balance between ensuring more innovative medicines, especially orphan drugs for rare diseases and anti-microbials, get onto market sooner, and supporting R&D in the sector through fair copyright and IP protections,” he said.

He also said reform of the Animal Transport regulation is critical for Ireland in terms of animal welfare.

“We need to enhance and improve the welfare standards for animals while being transported. However, we must also protect Ireland’s Single Market access for its dairy calf exports which is vital for the Irish agri-food sector,” he said.

Kelleher also highlighted the Digital Euro (which would be an electronic means of payment available free of charge to everyone) and spoke of the need to protect Irish consumers’ right to use cash in their daily lives.

Grace O’Sullivan – Greens European Free Alliance (The Green Party)

Grace O Sullivan (right) Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

“With climate-denying, Boris Johnson-esque right-wing weirdos climbing the polls in many countries in Europe, it is looking like the European Parliament that will be elected in 2024 will be more right-wing, more extremist and weaker on taking the decisions that are needed on climate change,” O’Sullivan told The Journal.

She said she wants to”buck that trend” and will push for urgent action on biodiversity loss and climate change – including the implementation of the Nature Restoration Law, welcoming a forthcoming European Wind Power Package, and more support for jobs in the renewable sector.

“In this mandate I achieved the first ever EU commitment to ending harmful fossil fuel subsidies. I want to see that through,” she said.

O’Sullivan also spoke of the need for a humanitarian EU in place of a military EU.

“This includes braver foreign policy on issues like Palestinian Statehood, investment in peacekeeping forces and a dedicated EU search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean,” she said.

Deirdre Clune – EPP (Fine Gael)

Deirdre Clune /Photocall Ireland /Photocall Ireland

Clune (who will not contest the 2024 election) said the Migration Pact will be one of the most important set of rules to be finalised before the election.

“The question of migration will feature during the elections and this pact will be important in that debate,” she said.

Clune also flagged obtaining a positive vote on the AI legislation as a top priority for her alongside the Waste Water Directive (which aims to improve the treatment of waste water) which must be finished before April.

“From past experience the last few months are really busy as we want to finish as much as possible,” Clune said.