GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

NI Election

1. Sinn Féin is set to become the largest party in Northern Ireland at local Government level, having claimed the most seats so far in the local election as counting take place again today.

The Alliance Party has not made the level of gains it was predicted to, and the DUP is holding ground in many areas.

Navan

2. Five teenage boys who were arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage boy in Meath have all been released without charge.

A video of the attack has been circulating online.

Nature restoration law

3. “Unprecedented opposition a proposed European law seeking to protect and restore nature is “very concerning”, Green MEPs have said.

In an interview with The Journal, Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan and German MEP Jutta Paulus, both Greens, outlined how restoring ecosystems will help both nature and humans – and what is at stake if that does not occur.

Greece elections

4. Greeks are set to go to the polls tomorrow and despite recent scandals, the incumbent New Democracy party looks likely to win the largest share of the vote, but with a coalition deal an improbability, a second election later this summer could well be on the cards.

Gardaí

5. Garda bosses are carrying out a report examining a plan to stop gardaí attending some non-crime-related incidents such as minor road crashes, The Journal has learned.

Sources have said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has appointed a deputy commissioner to examine a number of incident types with a view to streamline responses to headline crime incidents only.

G7

6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is poised for a first post-invasion trip to the Asia-Pacific, meeting allies at a G7 summit in Hiroshima as the bloc hit Russia’s “war machine” with further sanctions.

Biodiversity

7. Analysis: The Bee Guy shares some home truths about saving the bees.

Paul Handrick of the Bee Sanctuary is taking issue with the direction of the ‘save the bees’ narrative.

Ballycotton rescue 8. Two crew members and a group of ten passengers were rescued yesterday after the boat they were travelling in developed engine failure east of Ballycotton lighthouse, Co Cork.