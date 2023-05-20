Dogs seized as greyhound allegedly 'found being eaten by wildlife' near trainer's yard

GREYHOUND RACING IRELAND (GRI) is preparing to prosecute a trainer after several dogs were seized by inspectors on welfare grounds.

The Oireachtas has also heard allegations that a dead greyhound was found being feasted upon by wildlife near the same yard where the dogs were seized in Kilkenny.

The revelations came during questions put to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, whose department has responsibility for greyhound racing, by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.

The Dublin Central TD alleged in a parliamentary question that a “dead greyhound being eaten by wildlife” was found near the registered yard in mid-March.

She asked the minister why four of the remaining dogs who were seized at this premises on welfare grounds were “accepted for racing and trialling” at a race meeting within the previous eight days.

This race was livestreamed on sports channels and betting shops, Hourigan said. Livestreaming of Irish greyhound racing tracks around the globe has become an increasingly popular way of ensuring funding for cash-strapped tracks.

McConalogue said that GRI confirmed it was pursuing the trainer over how he had kept the animals. It is understood the owner is maintaining he did nothing wrong in his care for the dogs.

“[GRI] can confirm that arising from a welfare inspection, undertaken jointly with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine on a premises in Co Kilkenny in March 2023, a number of greyhounds were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013,” the minister said.

However, neither the minister or GRI addressed Hourigan’s query about how the dogs seized on welfare grounds were able to race eight days earlier.

“At this juncture, a file is being prepared for pending prosecution and it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the minister’s response concluded.

Speaking to The Journal, Hourigan said she was concerned about welfare standards in the industry.

A 2019 investigation by RTÉ into the greyhound industry found that as many as 6,000 greyhounds are killed each year amid an overbreeding crisis.

“There are real questions around how the sport conducts itself. There are shortcomings in the traceability system for dogs that are sent to the UK,” Hourigan said, adding that some animals “disappear” in the system.

Other incidents of animal welfare concerns have arisen in recent times.

In February, The Journal reported on how a report concluded that “traumatic injuries” were likely suffered by several animals thought to be greyhounds, which were found by a passerby dumped in a bog in Co Kildare last summer.

Despite the Department of Agriculture’s veterinary laboratory studying the remains, and sample tests in the local area by GRI, the owners of the dogs could not be traced.

Responding to The Journal, the GRI said it is acutely aware of its status and obligations as recipients of the Horse and Greyhound Fund and aims to ensure that this fund is used both for welfare and for ensuring a viable industry that is run to the highest standards for the benefit of the people of Ireland.

A spokeswoman said it is also aware of its responsibilities and obligations regarding betting activity under the Betting (Amendment) Act 2015, the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Act 2019 and other legislation.

“[GRI] continually strives to deliver the highest possible standards in welfare standards and programmes for racing greyhounds while at the same time developing a right-sized business model for the sport that fits the country, delivers best value for taxpayers, and increases attendances and enjoyment and distribution of the sport,” the spokeswoman said.

The organisation added that the industry supports 4,150 full-time and part-time jobs, while an additional 6,200 active greyhound owners and trainers derive economic benefit from the industry.

“Attendances for the first four months of 2023 are up to almost 79,000, compared to 75,000 in the same period last year and 29,000 in 2021. This is a good indicator of the ongoing recovery in the sector and the popularity of greyhound racing amongst the public,” the GRI said.