12 people rescued from boat with engine trouble near Ballycotton lighthouse

TWO CREW MEMBERS and a group of ten passengers were rescued today after the boat they were travelling in developed engine failure east of Ballycotton lighthouse, Co Cork.

Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, was requested to launch by

the skipper of the boat at around 10am, when they got into difficulty and were at risk of getting pushed onto the rocks.

The RNLI said that sea conditions were calm, with a very light northerly wind.

With the passenger boat drifting towards the rocks, the crew from Ballycotton RNLI launched and within minutes were able to locate the stricken boat.

Advertisement

After assessing the situation and confirming everyone on board was safe and well, a secure tow line was established and the RNLI was able to return the boat and its passengers to the safety of Ballycotton harbour by 11.15am.

In a statement, Ballycotton RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh praised the

quick reaction of the skipper, saying: ‘Thankfully all crew and passengers on board were

wearing life jackets.

“Thanks to the skippers experience we were quickly able to secure a tow line and prevent further risk to the passengers and damage to the boat.”

He reminds those planning a trip to sea to stay vigilant and, if they get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble, they should dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and

ask for the Coast Guard.

The lifeboat crew were made up of Walsh, station mechanic Adam Hussey, Barry McDonald, Mike Kenneally, Claire McCarthy and Eolan Breathnach.