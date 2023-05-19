Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 19 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
RNLI RNLI lifeboat
# RNLI
12 people rescued from boat with engine trouble near Ballycotton lighthouse
The group got into difficulty and were at risk of getting pushed onto the rocks.
2.3k
2
40 minutes ago

TWO CREW MEMBERS and a group of ten passengers were rescued today after the boat they were travelling in developed engine failure east of Ballycotton lighthouse, Co Cork.

Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, was requested to launch by
the skipper of the boat at around 10am, when they got into difficulty and were at risk of getting pushed onto the rocks.

The RNLI said that sea conditions were calm, with a very light northerly wind.

With the passenger boat drifting towards the rocks, the crew from Ballycotton RNLI launched and within minutes were able to locate the stricken boat.

After assessing the situation and confirming everyone on board was safe and well, a secure tow line was established and the RNLI was able to return the boat and its passengers to the safety of Ballycotton harbour by 11.15am.

In a statement, Ballycotton RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh praised the
quick reaction of the skipper, saying: ‘Thankfully all crew and passengers on board were
wearing life jackets.

“Thanks to the skippers experience we were quickly able to secure a tow line and prevent further risk to the passengers and damage to the boat.”

He reminds those planning a trip to sea to stay vigilant and, if they get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble, they should dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and
ask for the Coast Guard.

The lifeboat crew were made up of Walsh, station mechanic Adam Hussey, Barry McDonald, Mike Kenneally, Claire McCarthy and Eolan Breathnach.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     