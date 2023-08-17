EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1.#CORK SCHOOL Owenabue Educate Together has said its community is “shocked and devastated” at the loss of second class pupil, Andre Ladeiro, who died in hospital yesterday. He had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while cycling on Saturday.

2. #RADIO LISTENING FIGURES have shown that The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One had been losing listeners before he was taken off air.

3. #TENEFIRE WILDFIRES: An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island has burned thousands of acres and affected some 7,600 people who are either evacuated or confined, regional president Fernando Clavijo has said.

4. #HSE ADVERSE INCIDENTS: There were almost 107,000 adverse incidents recorded in the HSE’s hospital and community settings last year, according to new figures.

5. #BANK OF IRELAND: Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the outage of Bank of Ireland services on Tuesday afternoon was “extremely serious and is of concern”.