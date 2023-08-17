Boy dies from injuries sustained in road traffic collision in Cork last Saturday

A BOY HAS died after he was in a critical condition from injuries he sustained in a road traffic collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork last weekend.

The boy, who was cycling at the time, was seriously injured when he was hit by a car at the Ballinrea roundabout Gardaí said.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital and was later transferred to Temple Street children’s hospital. In an updated statement this morning, Gardaí said the boy died in the hospital yesterday evening, as a result of the injuries.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

The incident took place on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9:20am on Saturday 12 August 2023.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area at around 9:20am yesterday, are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Additional reporting from Emer Moreau.