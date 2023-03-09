Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 2°C
PA Sylvia Ferguson and her son Sam (left) walking with their dog Jasper in the Dublin mountains following heavy snow fall. Thursday March 9.
# news roundup
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
444
0
23 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA has killed at least nine people in a barrage of missiles in a massive set of attacks on Ukraine. 

#TEL AVIV has seen scenes of chaos after a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowd, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials have said. 

#BREXIT: Westminster MPS are to vote on the new deal for Northern Ireland by the end of the month. 

#TRUMP is set to publish a photo book of letters sent to him by major figures including Oprah, Princess Diana and Kim Jong-un. 

PARTING SHOT

hollywood

To win or lose in LA: Ireland’s Oscar hopefuls have landed in Hollywood and are preparing for a whirlwind. 

Our very own Aoife Barry is reporting live from West Hollywood as the action unfolds: 

“As the plane descends at LAX airport, I feel a sense of déjà vu. The flat expanse of yellow and red lights, overlooked by mountains and hills, are so familiar to me.

“But in reality, any sense of familiarity is all down to the movies.

“I haven’t been to LA before – I only feel like I know it because of the amount of times I’ve watched films featuring it, from the gritty To Live and Die in LA to the celebratory La La Land. 

“While the plane taxis along the tarmac, it’s hard not to ruminate over what LA ‘means’, and all its connections to success and stardom, as on board are a number of Irish Oscar nominees – the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, and An Irish Goodbye – and their family members, friends and colleagues.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     