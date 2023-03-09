Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RUSSIA has killed at least nine people in a barrage of missiles in a massive set of attacks on Ukraine.
#TEL AVIV has seen scenes of chaos after a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowd, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials have said.
#BREXIT: Westminster MPS are to vote on the new deal for Northern Ireland by the end of the month.
#TRUMP is set to publish a photo book of letters sent to him by major figures including Oprah, Princess Diana and Kim Jong-un.
To win or lose in LA: Ireland’s Oscar hopefuls have landed in Hollywood and are preparing for a whirlwind.
Our very own Aoife Barry is reporting live from West Hollywood as the action unfolds:
“As the plane descends at LAX airport, I feel a sense of déjà vu. The flat expanse of yellow and red lights, overlooked by mountains and hills, are so familiar to me.
“But in reality, any sense of familiarity is all down to the movies.
“I haven’t been to LA before – I only feel like I know it because of the amount of times I’ve watched films featuring it, from the gritty To Live and Die in LA to the celebratory La La Land.
“While the plane taxis along the tarmac, it’s hard not to ruminate over what LA ‘means’, and all its connections to success and stardom, as on board are a number of Irish Oscar nominees – the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, and An Irish Goodbye – and their family members, friends and colleagues.”
