Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Thousands were without power today as Status Orange snow warnings have been issued for most counties.



as Status Orange snow warnings have been issued for most counties. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an assault in Co Cavan.

after another man died following an assault in Co Cavan. Leo Varadkar has said that he doesn’t think reimposing the eviction ban would reverse rising homeless numbers.

would reverse rising homeless numbers. A prosecution barrister has told the Central Criminal Court that murder accused Stephen Silver had a “seething resentment” towards Gardaí, and that the shooting of Garda Colm Horkan was “deliberate”.

had a “seething resentment” towards Gardaí, and that the shooting of Garda Colm Horkan was “deliberate”. Seven TDs officially declared themselves as landlords for the first time in 2022.

for the first time in 2022. Dublin Regional Homeless Executive has increased its emergency bed capacity amid the current cold spell.

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA has killed at least nine people in a barrage of missiles in a massive set of attacks on Ukraine.

#TEL AVIV has seen scenes of chaos after a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowd, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials have said.

#BREXIT: Westminster MPS are to vote on the new deal for Northern Ireland by the end of the month.

#TRUMP is set to publish a photo book of letters sent to him by major figures including Oprah, Princess Diana and Kim Jong-un.

To win or lose in LA: Ireland’s Oscar hopefuls have landed in Hollywood and are preparing for a whirlwind.

Our very own Aoife Barry is reporting live from West Hollywood as the action unfolds:

“As the plane descends at LAX airport, I feel a sense of déjà vu. The flat expanse of yellow and red lights, overlooked by mountains and hills, are so familiar to me.

“But in reality, any sense of familiarity is all down to the movies.

“I haven’t been to LA before – I only feel like I know it because of the amount of times I’ve watched films featuring it, from the gritty To Live and Die in LA to the celebratory La La Land.

“While the plane taxis along the tarmac, it’s hard not to ruminate over what LA ‘means’, and all its connections to success and stardom, as on board are a number of Irish Oscar nominees – the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, and An Irish Goodbye – and their family members, friends and colleagues.”