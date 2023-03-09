Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder after person dies following fatal assault in Cavan

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a fatal assault in Co Cavan.

At approximately 9.15am today, gardaí received reports of a man discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a domestic residence in Blacklion.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics. His body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged for a later date.

As a result of Garda enquiries and follow-on investigations, a man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.