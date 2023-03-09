Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes File photo
# Blacklion
Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder after person dies following fatal assault in Cavan
The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
17.6k
1
32 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a fatal assault in Co Cavan. 

At approximately 9.15am today, gardaí received reports of a man discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a domestic residence in Blacklion.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics. His body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged for a later date.

As a result of Garda enquiries and follow-on investigations, a man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     