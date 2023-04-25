Advertisement

Tuesday 25 April 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o'clock…
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #HOUSING PLAN: Cabinet has agreed to temporarily subsidise the construction of between 4,000 and 6,000 additional ‘affordable’ cost-rental apartments to the value of €750 million. 

2. #NIALL COLLINS: How Limerick County Council came to sell land to the Fianna Fáil TD’s wife. 

3. #STARDUST: Fresh inquests into the Stardust nightclub tragedy have heard how the victims of the fire will be “at the heart” of the process, and that their lives must be “vindicated”.

4. #SUDAN: More than 70 Irish citizens have been safely evacuated from Sudan as sporadic gunfire interrupts ceasefire. 

5. #NICOLA STURGEON has said that the police probe her party’s finances was not the reason she walked away from her role as leader of the SNP. 

Eimer McAuley
