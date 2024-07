THE IRISH PRISON Service has issued an urgent drug alert over a substance known to cause overdoses.

It follows analysis conducted by the HSE National Drug Treatment Centre Laboratory which confirmed the presence of a nitazene type substance in drugs.

It is a strong synthetic opioid that can cause overdoses, hospitalisation and long-term health problems. It can be found in pills or powder. It is common in yellow pills.

The Prison Service said it is working closely with the HSE in response to the detection of nitazene.

It also said the prison healthcare teams have adequate stocks of naloxone should clinical intervention be required.

This medicine rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

“Extra vigilance is being taken across the prison estate and the Irish Prison Service has commenced an information campaign for prisoners around the dangers of consuming non prescribed illegal drugs,” a spokesperson said.

They also urged prisoners, visitors, staff or members of the public with information on the trafficking of drugs into prisons to pass on the information “in the strictest confidence”.

There is a free confidential telephone line (1800 855 717) and text line (086 180 2449) which is operational.