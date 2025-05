IARNRÓD ÉIREANN (IRISH Rail) has signed an agreement to begin replacing its 50-year-old freight fleet, in a move that the rail network says will support a more environmentally friendly operation.

An initial order for 150 wagons, costing approximately €44m, will be placed with UK-based supplier W.H Davis. Under the framework, scope exists for up to 400 wagons over a 10-year term, subject to funding.

The current fleet is approximately 50 years old and approaching the end of its operational life.

Iarnród Éireann says the new wagons will have the scope to provide further capacity to accommodate growing demand in the coming years.

The new wagons will see operational maximum speed increase from 80kmh to 110kmh.

Their estimated design weight is 17-20 tonnes, and their payload capacity will be in the region of 62-65 tonnes an increase of 33% on the current wagons in use.

The first of the 150 wagons is expected to be delivered in Summer 2026, and after a period of testing, commissioning and external safety validation, it is expected that the wagons will go into service during 2027.

Iarnród Éireann has highlighted that rail freight offers an effective way for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and cut emissions by up to 70%.