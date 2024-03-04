Irish Refugee Council criticise decision to end emergency accommodation offered during cold spell

THE IRISH REFUGEE Council has said it is “frankly appalling” that the Department of Integration has ended arrangements that provided emergency accommodation to asylum seekers during last week’s cold spell.

Over 100 men have been sleeping rough in tents near to the International Protection Office (IPO) on Mount Street in Dublin 2.

Following advocacy, media reports and outcry on social media on Friday, the Department of Integration – which oversees accommodation for asylum seekers – said temporary emergency accommodation would be provided “due to the current extreme weather”.

However, in a statement yesterday, a Department spokesperson said these “arrangements are emergency in nature and will end today (Sunday).”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, called for the “department to continue to accommodate people who were taken off the streets on Friday evening”.

“It’s frankly appalling, and we don’t use that word lightly, that people would be taken off the streets, accommodated and then put back out onto the streets either yesterday or this morning.”

Advertisement

Tents used by migrants and other people experiencing homeless outside the IPO on Friday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Henderson said he wrote to Minister Roderic O’Gorman and senior officials yesterday evening to outline his concerns but hasn’t received a response as yet.

“We last night and again this morning asked the Department officials and the Minister to reconsider this decision and to continue to accommodate people.

“We used the word ‘disingenuous’,” said Henderson of the correspondence, “and we use that because it seems disingenuous that we cannot continue to accommodate people after having accommodated them for several nights.”

While Henderson said he acknowledges that the department “has to retain some accommodation for flex and capacity and surge”, but added that the situation is now at a “crisis” point.

“The situation at the International Protection Office, even before the snow on Friday, was terrible,” added Henderson.

“Many tents, lots of refuse, people not having access to toilets. It really is a situation of deep concern.

“People have to walk across the city and queue for showers. The tents, you can see with your own eyes that they’re in a terrible state.”

Henderson added that “we’re not in a normal situation” and called for “local authorities such as the Dublin Homeless Regional Executive to step up”.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive told RTÉ that it cannot take on responsibility for providing accommodation for asylum seekers, and that it provided 40 additional beds over the weekend for Irish people or people who are not asylum seekers who have been sleeping rough.