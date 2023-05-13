Irish Times removes opinion piece on ‘problematic’ fake tan use following AI concerns

THE IRISH TIMES has removed an opinion piece from its website which said that using fake tan was “problematic”.

The article was published on the Irish Times on Thursday with the headline “Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic”. The byline on the piece was given as Adriana Acosta-Cortez.

The article generated a lot of debate on social media sites, with some users questioning whether the author was real.

A Twitter account with the same name as the article author has since tweeted criticism of the Irish Times, however is it unclear who may be behind that account. Some users have raised concerns that the image associated with the account may have been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

While the link to the article remains live, the text has been removed. A single line reads:

“This article’s text was removed on Friday, May 12th, 2023.”

Beneath the headline it says that the text of this article has been removed “pending checks”.

The article in question suggested that Irish women’s use of fake tan allowed them “to experience a fleeting taste of a more exotic identity, with none of the obstacles people of colour face”.

The Irish Times has been asked for comment.