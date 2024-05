THE HEALTH AND Safety Authority (HSA) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the workplace fatality of a man at a wastewater treatment plant in north Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 50s, was working as a contractor at the Uisce Éireann site in Roscrea when he died during a workplace incident at around midday.

The deceased has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be conducted.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said it was liaising with the HSA and other authorities following the death.

Advertisement

“It is with deep regret and sadness that Uisce Éireann confirms that a man working on behalf of our contractor has died following an incident this morning,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the family, work colleagues and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.”

The HSA said it launched an investigation after being notified of the incident.

“No further information is available at this time,” the watchdog said.

Gardaí said they were investigating the death and had notified the local coroner.