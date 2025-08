AN IRISH WOMAN was found dead on a yacht by detectives when it docked in Montauk, New York, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, aged 33, was originally from Carlow. She had been living in Manhattan for a number of years. She was pronounced dead on the boat by first responders, according to a statement from Suffolk County Police.

A man had called 911 reporting that a woman was unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island Road at around midnight. A police statement said “Good Samaritans” attempted to perform CPR on the woman.

Detectives are investigating her death, police said.

“The preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, which will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Ms Nolan-O’Slattara is the founder of fashion brand East x East. She is a graduate of UCD’s Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Last February, the fashion designer spoke to the Irish Independent about her journey in marketing and business. Ms Nolan-O’Slattara studied in Dublin’s Institute of Education for her fifth and sixth year in secondary school, going on to receive her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from UCD.

From there, she worked in finance and marketing before she set up her own business. She founded East x East, a resort-wear brand with the tagline “Built in the City x Made for the Sun”, in September 2021.

The brand had a pop-up store in Montauk in summer 2023, Ms Nolan-O’Slattara said in a video posted to her TikTok page, in which she discussed founding the brand.

“I live in the Upper East Side. I love it in New York. It’s expensive but I don’t see myself living anywhere else for now,” she told the Irish Independent. “I love Carlow, I miss it so much but now that I work for myself I can go home for a month and my parents and my friends are always coming out to see me.

“I feel I won’t be able to work for anyone ever again… All that I have learned from my previous jobs, I feel like the puzzle has fallen into place.”

A woman who was staying at the yacht club’s hotel told NBC New York that she woke up yesterday morning to a massive police presence. “You could see out into the marina, and you could see the yellow tape partitioning off the boat,” she said.

Describing the resort and area as “chill”, she continued, “you never see anything remotely like this. It was unnerving.”

The Montauk Yacht Club’s website describes the marina as the largest in the Hamptons, spanning 16 acres.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the yacht club said:

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.”

Montauk – located on the eastern tip of Long Island, almost 200km from Manhattan – is a seaside tourist destination popular with local families and overseas visitors. It has a strong Irish community, and has been a favoured destination of J1 students in particular during the summer months in recent years.

With reporting from Jane Matthews