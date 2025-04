AN IRISH WOMAN who had been living legally in California for 30 years was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this month after returning from a trip to Ireland to visit her sick father.

54-year-old Cliona Ward, who moved to the US in her early teens, first encountered legal issues in March upon her return to the US from Ireland, where she had been visiting her father who has dementia.

Ms Ward, who lives in Santa Cruz, California and has held a green card for 30 years, was detained and questioned by customs officials at San Francisco airport due to a past criminal record dating from 2003 to 2008.

At the time of questioning, her green card was up to date, not expiring until 2033. A green card, officially called a Permanent Resident Card, allows an individual to live and work in the US on a permanent basis.

Ms Ward argued that her pervious criminal convictions had been expunged, prompting customs authorities to release her temporarily so she could obtain documentation confirming that her record had been cleared in California.

However, when she returned to San Francisco Airport Customs on 21 April to present proof of the expungement, she was detained again and informed that she would need to present her case before an immigration judge.

Ms Ward was held at the airport for three days, is now being held an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington State, according to the agency’s website.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her sister, Orla Holladay, to cover her legal costs.

“She did everything she was supposed to do in order to make reparations for that criminal conviction,” Orla said in the online fundraiser.

She added that her sister has a son who is chronically ill with Crohn’s disease and a complicated fistula who relies on Ms Ward for caregiving.

Speaking on her meeting to prove her clearance, Orla said her sister “followed all of the instructions given to her by Customs and Border Patrol”, claiming that the meeting was “in reality, an effort to take her into custody”.

“I feel like I’m in the twilight zone. She’s not a criminal,” Orla told US media outlet Newsweek.

“She has a criminal past, but she’s not a criminal. She’s a person with a painful past.”

US Representative Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat from California, said that it was “unimaginable” that a reportedly expunged, 20-year-old incident could be used as “justification for deporting a legal permanent resident who is a productive member of our community”.

“But this is the cruel and unreasonable state of this Administration’s deportation policy,” Panetta said.

“As a former gang prosecutor, I understand and appreciate the need to remove hardened criminals from our communities, but the detention of Cliona Ward—now in her 50s and a Green Card holder—for decades-old crimes that have reportedly been expunged from her personal record is unfathomable and unacceptable.”

Ward remains in custody, and her family has recently retained a lawyer.

Panetta said that he is “continuing to press US Customs and Border Protection for the release of Ms. Ward and am working closely with her advocates to coordinate our efforts, ensure transparency, and uphold the law and due process that must be afforded to everyone in the United States.”