Irish zoos to get €1.6 million bump in funding after campaign to save Dublin Zoo gathers massive support

€1.1 million will be allocated to the two biggest zoos in the country

€1.1 million will be allocated to the two biggest zoos in the country

ADDITIONAL FUNDING WORTH €1.6 million has been secured to support Irish zoos across the country, with €1.1 million going to Dublin Zoo and Fota Island Wildlife Park.

The announcement comes from Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Malcolm Noonan during a week where a public campaign to save Dublin Zoo has raised over two million euro since it began on Wednesday.

The €1.1 million will be split amongst Dublin Zoo and Fota Island Wildlife Park, with the remaining €500,000 being used to support 69 small and medium-sized zoos across the country.

While Minister Noonan admitted that the State does not usually provide funding to the zoo sector, he made clear that this was due to the challenging year zoos have faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The outpouring of public support sparked by the Dublin Zoo appeal is testament to the great love so many people have for our zoos. I am mindful too of the staff, whose primary concern has always been the animals in their care,” said Noonan.

I do hope that Government can continue to support our zoos and aquariums until they can open their doors again and thrive.

Earlier in the week, Dublin Zoo’s director, Dr Christopher Schwitzer said that there was a risk that the attraction could close for good due to the impact of the pandemic.

He had expected cash reserves to last until next spring, “and not beyond right now”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pledged his support, taking to Twitter to confirm that the government would take action on funding issues.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A fundraising campaign was then undertaken by the zoo, where over 1 million was raised in less than 12 hours.

Currently, the attraction has raised over two million euro, with the zoo thanking all their supporters on social media yesterday.

“Thanks to your incredible support we have now hit an epic milestone of €2,000,000. In just two short days you have made our year – we will never be able to thank you enough,” said the post on Twitter.