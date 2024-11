AN IRISHMAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of 31-year-old American woman Mackenzie Michalski in Budapest, according to reports from Hungarian and US media.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Irish man, alleged confessed to her murder and showed Hungarian police where he had left her body. His name has not yet been released.

Makenzie, a 31-year-old nurse practitioner, had been missing since Tuesday, when she was at a nightclub in Budapest. Police identified a man who had been spotted with her in several nightclubs, according to reports.

The U.S. State Department said yesterday that it is aware of reports that Hungarian police have detained a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a U.S. citizen in Hungary.

It said the U.S. Embassy is in contact with Hungarian police but has no further comment due to “privacy and other considerations.”

Makenzie’s family and friends released a statement yesterday that said they are “deeply saddened to confirm a report published by Hungarian police announcing the death of our beloved Kenzie.”