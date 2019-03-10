Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash named as Michael Ryan

Source: WFP/Facebook

THE IRISH PERSON who was among the 157 people who died in a plane crash in Ethiopia this morning has been named as Michael Ryan, originally from Lahinch, Co Clare.

Michael Ryan was Deputy Chief Engineer at the United Nations’ World Food Programme and was based at its Rome headquarters, a spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie.

“All of WFP’s thoughts and condolences are with the families of those killed.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the incident and providing consular assistance.”

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed this morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board, the airline said.

The plane crashed soon after take off, outside the Ethiopian capital.

Speaking to reporters today, the Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said:

“I just want to say I am very sorry to hear about the Ethiopian airline that crashed this morning and I understand from media reports that there is one Irish citizen on that.

Our thoughts are with the families and the Department of Foreign Affairs remains ready to act in any way that they can and give any support to the families.

Clare councillor for Fine Gael Martin Conway also reacted to the news this evening.

“Deeply saddened at news of the death of Michael Ryan from Lahinch, one of the 157 on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane.