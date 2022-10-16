Woman in critical condition after being discovered unconscious on Mayo road

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN IN her late 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after being discovered unconscious in the early hours of this morning.
The woman was discovered by a passer-by shortly after 4am on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady.
She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical.
Gardaí said the cause of her injuries is unexplained at this time and the scene is preserved for forensic examination.
A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled through the townland of Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.
