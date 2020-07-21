This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Israeli airstrike in Syria kills five Iran-backed paramilitary fighters

A UK-based war monitor said that 11 other combatants were wounded.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 9:34 AM
By AFP Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 9:34 AM
Syrian air defense missiles in the sky over Damascus.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Syrian air defense missiles in the sky over Damascus.
Syrian air defense missiles in the sky over Damascus.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FIVE IRAN-BACKED fighters were killed in an Israeli missile strike south of the Syrian capital, a UK-based war monitor has said.

The missile attack last night hit weapons depots and military positions belonging to Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militia fighters south of Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack wounded at least seven Syrian troops, according to the official SANA news agency, which said the missiles were launched by warplanes over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The five killed were all non-Syrian paramilitary fighters, according to the Observatory.

It added that 11 combatants were wounded in total — four non-Syrian fighters and seven Syrian troops, of which two were in critical condition.

A military spokesman in Israel told AFP that its army “does not comment on foreign reports”.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.

It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, saying its goal is to end Tehran’s military presence in Syria.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran’s presence in support of the regime is a threat and that Israel will keep up strikes.

The nine-year-old conflict in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half of the country’s pre-war population.

© – AFP 2020

