LIVE: Biden to travel to Israel to show 'solidarity' -- and sway military plans

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has announced plans to travel to Israel tomorrow in line with America’s long-term policy in support of the country but also to try to steer its military operations.

Hamas fighters are believed to have killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, most of them civilians, while at least 2,750 Palestinians – also mostly civilians — have been killed by Israel in retaliation, with entire neighbourhoods destroyed and survivors left cut off from humanitarian aid.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden’s visit would be a statement of “solidarity with Israel” and an “ironclad commitment to its security”.

Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault.

An Israeli military spokesman said it was unclear how Biden’s visit might change the timing of that operation.

The Journal’s liveblog will bring you the latest developments throughout the day.

Gaza-Egypt border crossing still closed At the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid are waiting to go into the densely populated territory, while trapped civilians are hoping desperately to get out. More than one million Palestinians have fled their homes and 60% are now in the approximately eight-mile area south of the evacuation zone, according to the UN. Aid workers have warned that the territory is near complete collapse, with ever-decreasing supplies of water and medicine and with power running out at hospitals. Mediators are trying to reach a ceasefire to open the border, which was shut down last week after Israeli air strikes. An agreement appeared to have been reached on yesterday but Israel denies reports of a ceasefire in Rafah, which would be needed to open the gates. As of this morning, they are still closed. It is believed there are around 40 Irish citizens in Gaza in need of evacuation. Fatima Shbair / AP/PA Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing Fatima Shbair / AP/PA / AP/PA Air strikes Israeli air strikes continued to pound Gaza early this morning, even inside an evacuation zone where Israel had told residents to gather in advance of an expected ground offensive. Israel appears set to mount a major assault on the northern part of the territory aimed at rooting out Hamas. The Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700 others in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. The strikes have not stopped Hamas militants from continuing to attack Israel with rockets launched from Gaza.

Contains reporting by Lauren Boland. Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association

Advertisement