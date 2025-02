HAMAS HAS HANDED over the bodies of four Israelis to the Red Cross, an Israeli security official said.

The Israelis were among those held hostage in Gaza following the 7 October attack in 2023.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying dozens of released Palestinians detained by Israel in its Ofer prison in the West Bank.

These Palestinians Ramallah handed over by the Israeli side as part of the deal.

The handover would complete both sides’ obligations under the ceasefire’s first phase, during which Hamas is returning 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas did not conduct its usual handover ceremony for the return of the bodies, following outrage in Israel over what its government called the “humiliating ceremonies”.

Past handovers have seen hostages brought on stage in front of crowds and given certificates and gift bags before being let free.

With reporting by PA and AFP