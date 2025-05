ISRAEL’S MILITARY HAS said it intercepted a missile from Yemen this evening.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said a single missile from Yemen was intercepted.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” an Israeli military statement said.

Citizens were alerted in several areas of the country with warnings, in accordance with policy, the added.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched repeated attacks on Israel and commercial ships in the Red Sea region, which began shortly after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Houthis said they had targeted Tel Aviv’s international airport “using a hypersonic ballistic missile”, which a spokesman said “successfully achieved its objective, causing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations for nearly an hour”.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump, following airstrike campaigns by the American and British armies in recent months, announced last week that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with the rebel group.

There is no confirmation where the alleged Yemeni rocket is said to have come from. A spokesperson from the Houthi’s armed faction, which has launched missiles in recent days, is due to be made shortly.

The intercepted missile comes as the Israeli military steps up its offensive campaigns in Gaza and its neighbour Lebanon.

Lebanon’s health ministry said one person died following an Israeli drone strike. The attack, Israel claims, was targeting locations belonging to militant group Hezbollah.

Strikes on Gaza killed more than 100 people overnight. Bombs were dropped near hospitals in Khan Younis in the south of the region, local media reported.

Israel has breached separate ceasefire orders between itself, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Includes reporting by AFP