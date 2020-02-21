This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste Simon Coveney condemns proposals for new Israeli settlements as 'very clearly illegal'

The plans were unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Feb 2020, 8:14 PM
32 minutes ago 2,657 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017371
Benjamin Netanyahu announces a new neighborhood in the Israeli settlement Har Homa
Image: PA Images
Benjamin Netanyahu announces a new neighborhood in the Israeli settlement Har Homa
Benjamin Netanyahu announces a new neighborhood in the Israeli settlement Har Homa
Image: PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has hit out at an announcement by Israel that it intends to build thousands of new settlements in east Jerusalem.

The plans were unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, when he revealed he would build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the Har Homa and Givat Hamatos communities.

The contentious community was first built in 1997, during a previous Netanyahu government.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank are also considered illegal by most foreign governments and the United Nations.

But Netanyahu said that he had approved that initial construction “despite objections from the entire world” and estimated that Har Homa’s population would grow from 40,000 to 50,000 when the new units were completed.

The move was criticised this evening by Coveney, who said that all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory is “very clearly illegal” under international law.

“The construction of settlements in the Har Homa and Givat Hamatos areas in east Jerusalem would be a significant step, undermining the viability and territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state,” he said.

“I urge the Israeli government to desist from any further steps in relation to these specific settlement plans, and to halt all settlement construction.”

Netanyahu’s announcement came less than two weeks before a general election.

Polls indicate another close race between the prime minister’s right-wing Likud and the centrist Blue and White party, with neither bloc expected to win an outright majority. 

Watchdog Peace Now called the Givat Hamatos project “a severe blow to the two-state solution,” as it would interrupt “territorial continuity between Bethlehem and east Jerusalem.”

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie