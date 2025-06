ISRAELI AUTHORITIES HAVE brought 70-year-old Irish woman D. Murphy before the courts without allowing her access to legal representation, nor informing her solicitor of the proceedings, according to several local pro-Palestinian activists.

Máire Ní Mhurchú, an activist originally from Cork who goes by the name D. Murphy, has been held in custody in Israel since 1 June, when Israeli authorities issued what local activist groups have described as an “unjust deportation order”.

Murphy was arrested alongside Swedish national Suzanne Björk, who has since been deported from Israel to Athens.

The two women were detained shortly after Israeli forces declared the village a “closed military zone”.

Murphy was initially held at Ben Gurion Airport, before being transferred to Givon Prison in Ramla on Tuesday.

In a statement released today, the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a Palestine-based group, stated that Murphy was brought before a judge yesterday “without legal representation and without her lawyer being notified”.

According to the ISM, legal counsel was denied despite Murphy’s request and her solicitor’s repeated attempts to contact her through the prison service.

“Murphy told her family, during a phone call she was permitted to make, that she had been deliberately given an incorrect phone number for her lawyer,” said ISM spokesperson Mariam.

Mariam added that the last time Murphy managed to speak with her solicitor was on Monday, noting: “As of today, we still do not know the outcome of the hearing.”

“These tactics—denying legal advice—are familiar to activists in solidarity with Palestinians, as Israeli authorities continue to act with impunity,” she continued.

She also said ISM activists are “deeply concerned” for D. Murphy, who they believe will likely be deported from Israel soon.

“As it stands, we do not know the outcome or what the next steps will be.”