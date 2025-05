DÁIL PROCEEDINGS WERE briefly suspended after protesters in the public gallery disrupted a debate over Sinn Féin’s bill that seeks to stop the Irish Central Bank facilitating the sale of Israeli “war bonds” across the EU.

The Government is set to block the Restrictive Financial Measures (State of Israel) Bill 2025, despite a legal opinion from the Oireachtas Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers, seen by The Journal, which says the legislation would be constitutional.

Chants of “no more genocide” and “stop funding genocide” could be heard from the protesters following a speech by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe before they were removed from the public gallery.

The Dáil was suspended for five minutes as a result.

When proceedings resumed, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the views expressed by the protesters in the public gallery “is where it’s at”.

“We need that level of anger it seems directed at the government because they’re on some sort of vanity trip in which they don’t recognise the reality of what is going on,” she said.

McDonald called Donohoe’s speech “an utter, utter disgrace”.

It comes as pressure has been mounting on the Government to introduce legislation of this kind in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

In his speech, Donohoe said he has received preliminary advice from the Attorney General which points to Sinn Féin’s bill “conflicting with EU treaties and our obligations as a Member State, which suggest that it is unworkable”.

“Importantly, this Bill does not materially impact on the ability of Israel to raise money by selling bonds,” he said.

“If our goal is to uphold the international rule of law, then we must be sure not to violate it. This bill does not meet the threshold to be considered consistent with EU and international law.”

Bill ‘unworkable’

He said the proposed legislation is “unworkable” and it would “not be effective in achieving its stated objectives”.

If enacted, the Sinn Féin bill would give the Minister for Finance the power to stop the Irish Central Bank from facilitating the sale of Israeli government bonds across the EU.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli government bonds have been used to fund the State’s war against Hamas, leading some to dub them “Israeli war bonds”.

The Irish Central Bank has a special role in facilitating their sale in the EU.

To be sold in the EU, bonds from non-EU countries must have their bond prospectus (a legal document setting out details of the bond) approved by the Central Bank of a country that is in the EU.

Before Brexit, the UK carried out this work for Israel. After they left the EU, Israel chose Ireland to be its ‘home country’ for this purpose, meaning the Irish Central Bank is responsible for approving its bond prospectus.

Pro-Palestinian campaigners and most Opposition political parties in Ireland argue that by carrying out this work, Ireland is facilitating Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Their argument is that the Central Bank is allowing Israel to raise money for its war effort by enabling the sale of bonds through approving the country’s bond prospectus.

Ireland ‘complicit in genocide’

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, TD Pearse Doherty, introduced the bill to second stage of the Dáil.

During her speech this evening, Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil that allowing the Central Bank to continue to deal in Israeli war bonds “is an endorsement of genocide”.

“It makes Ireland complicit in genocide,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

It’s shameful that the Irish state and government would have any hand, act or part in supporting this genocide.

“This is exactly what it is doing by allowing the Central Bank to trade in Israeli war bonds, permitting the Central Bank to act as a gateway for the sale of these bonds throughout the rest of the European Union.”

She added: “These bonds are used to fund the atrocity of our times. The government can put a stop to it right now. That is what you should do, what you must do. You cannot say you stand against genocide while helping to fund it.”

Over the last year, there has been a growing campaign calling on the Central Bank to stop approving the sale of the bonds in the EU.

However, the Central Bank has said it can only do this where it has the legal basis to do so i.e. in a situation where sanctions are introduced against Israel at an EU level or where there are “National restrictive measures to the same effect”.

Sinn Féin’s bill is an effort to introduce national legislative measures that would enable the Central Bank to act.

Asked about the bill in the Dáil earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The legislation tabled by Sinn Féin is simply unworkable. It has been written in a manner that in no shape or form could ever be made workable.”

With reporting from Jane Moore