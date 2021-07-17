#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 23°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about Italy?

Il calcio sta tornando a casa.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
30 minutes ago 5,947 Views 3 Comments
LAST WEEK’S QUIZ touched on the subject of coming home, namely the fact that football was coming home.

Many said that football was coming home to England, but it actually came home to Italy. Some people were happy about this, other people were sad.

Regardless, football will eventually leave and come home to somewhere else again. For now, let’s look at its current home.

Firstly, on what planet is Italy?
Shutterstock
Earth
Not Earth, somewhere else
What is Italy's official name?
Shutterstock
La Repubblica Unificata d'Italia
Repubblica Italiana

Stati Romani Unificati
L'Italy
When was Rome founded?
Wikimedia
Well not in a day anyway wha
1350 BCE

753 BCE
90 BCE
Ciabatta is to Italy as baguette is to France. When was the ciabatta invented?
Shutterstock
It dates back to Roman times
1850s

1940s in response to food shortages
1982
Did you hear that Italy recently won some big soccer match?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
Yeah it was against England, apparently, and went to penalties. Which of these Italian players didn't score a penalty?
PA Images
Berardi
Belotti

Bonucci
Bernardeschi
Who's this lot?
Wikimedia
Italian pop band Risposta Sbagliata
From left to right, Italy's Minster for Finance, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minster, and Minster for Foreign Affairs

No one knows? Weird.
Italian rock band and Eurovision winners Måneskin
Southern Italy is sometimes known as...
Shutterstock
Mezzogiorno
The Southern Republic

Sud-Sud
Tacco
How many native languages does Italy have?
Shutterstock
Just one - English, which was actually first spoken in Italy and not England
Two, Italian and Old Italian

None
34
Who tried to assassinate Benito Mussolini on 7 March 1926?
Wikimedia
A young Adolf Hitler
A group of undercover MI5 agents, who tried to push him into a vat of olive oil

An Irishwoman called Violet Gibson
Gavrilo Princip
How much further does the Leaning Tower of Piza lean every year?
Shutterstock
2cm (it actually leans 3cm before correcting itself by 1cm)
0.5 inches per year

Works to stabilise the structure have now stopped it from leaning further
0cm - because it was originally built like that
What is Campione d'Italia?
Shutterstock
A type of Italian cheese
An Italian enclave in Switzerland

A famous walkway in the centre of Rome
It's Italian for "Quiz about Italy"
A cappuccino is strictly a breakfast drink in Italy.
Shutterstock
True
False
What's Silvio Berlusconi up to these days?
Shutterstock
He's an MEP.
He's a tax inspector.

Nothing - he has retired for public life.
He's a cowboy.
Ah I obviously wasn't going to finish this quiz without an Italia '90 question. Who knocked Ireland out?
Ireland (it was very embarrassing)
England

Netherlands
Italy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a ciabatta
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are the wolf that Romulus and Remus suckled on
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a proper Italian pizza
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are some olive oil, but not good olive oil
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are spaghetti bolognese
About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

