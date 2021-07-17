Quiz: How much do you know about Italy?

LAST WEEK’S QUIZ touched on the subject of coming home, namely the fact that football was coming home.

Many said that football was coming home to England, but it actually came home to Italy. Some people were happy about this, other people were sad.

Regardless, football will eventually leave and come home to somewhere else again. For now, let’s look at its current home.

Firstly, on what planet is Italy? Shutterstock Earth Not Earth, somewhere else What is Italy's official name? Shutterstock La Repubblica Unificata d'Italia Repubblica Italiana

Stati Romani Unificati L'Italy When was Rome founded? Wikimedia Well not in a day anyway wha 1350 BCE

753 BCE 90 BCE Ciabatta is to Italy as baguette is to France. When was the ciabatta invented? Shutterstock It dates back to Roman times 1850s

1940s in response to food shortages 1982 Did you hear that Italy recently won some big soccer match? Shutterstock Yes No Yeah it was against England, apparently, and went to penalties. Which of these Italian players didn't score a penalty? PA Images Berardi Belotti

Bonucci Bernardeschi Who's this lot? Wikimedia Italian pop band Risposta Sbagliata From left to right, Italy's Minster for Finance, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minster, and Minster for Foreign Affairs

No one knows? Weird. Italian rock band and Eurovision winners Måneskin Southern Italy is sometimes known as... Shutterstock Mezzogiorno The Southern Republic

Sud-Sud Tacco How many native languages does Italy have? Shutterstock Just one - English, which was actually first spoken in Italy and not England Two, Italian and Old Italian

None 34 Who tried to assassinate Benito Mussolini on 7 March 1926? Wikimedia A young Adolf Hitler A group of undercover MI5 agents, who tried to push him into a vat of olive oil

An Irishwoman called Violet Gibson Gavrilo Princip How much further does the Leaning Tower of Piza lean every year? Shutterstock 2cm (it actually leans 3cm before correcting itself by 1cm) 0.5 inches per year

Works to stabilise the structure have now stopped it from leaning further 0cm - because it was originally built like that What is Campione d'Italia? Shutterstock A type of Italian cheese An Italian enclave in Switzerland

A famous walkway in the centre of Rome It's Italian for "Quiz about Italy" A cappuccino is strictly a breakfast drink in Italy. Shutterstock True False What's Silvio Berlusconi up to these days? Shutterstock He's an MEP. He's a tax inspector.

Nothing - he has retired for public life. He's a cowboy. Ah I obviously wasn't going to finish this quiz without an Italia '90 question. Who knocked Ireland out? Ireland (it was very embarrassing) England

