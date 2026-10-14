Nine-year-old fire victim was a 'heart warrior' who underwent operation two weeks ago

A NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY who died following an arson attack at his home in Waterford city on Tuesday was a “heart warrior” who had an operation just two weeks ago.

Jayden English died following a petrol bomb attack on his home in the Birchwood estate in Waterford city. His parents Kim and Philip and his brother Callum (12) also lost their lives in the incident.

A girl and a boy, who are 14 and six, are also in a critical condition at the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Jayden and his six-year-old brother featured on the social media of BUMBLEance, which is Ireland’s official dedicated children’s ambulance service.

In a social media post by BUMBLEance in 2020, the two brothers were described as having been born with heart defects. It further stated that the brothers shared the same “chromosome disorder.”

Áine Phelan, a Waterford-based paramedic who previously worked with the service, said that she had the “absolute privilege” of travelling on ambulance journeys with Kim and her children several years ago.

When contacted, she said that she had fond memories of her trips with the English family.

Over those trips to and from their hospital appointments in Dublin and the time spent with them, we got to know each other so well. They were always brave and full of fun, and they brought so much light and laughter to every journey.

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There was always great excitement when the BUMBLEance arrived back and a welcoming committee with Callum, Philip and whichever of the children who hadn’t travelled.

She said that she was trying to comprehend what had happened and added that her thoughts were with the family in the “sad, sad days ahead”.

Meanwhile, Jayden featured on the BUMBLEance Facebook page in 2021. He was pictured watching Peppa Pig in an ambulance en route to Crumlin.

His six-year-old brother appeared on the site on a number of occasions for various journeys to Dublin for appointments and surgery. The youngster was also pictured on a BUMBLEance fundraising calendar.

In 2020 Kim English paid tribute to the service in a post on the BUMBLEance social media page. She said that she had so much respect for the staff and crew of BUMBLEance and appreciated their bringing herself and her children to Children’s Hospital Foundation Crumlin “safe and sound.”

Meanwhile, over €26,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up by a member of the extended English family.

All monies raised will go directly to the grandfather of the deceased children to help cover the funeral costs and to support the family through the days and weeks ahead.

Shannon Brazil, who is organising the fundraiser, posted that Philip, Kim, Callum and Jayden will “forever be loved and never forgotten.”

“We pray for strength for our family and hold on to hope for the two siblings still in hospital.”