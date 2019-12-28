Fair City actress Jean Costello dies aged 76

JEAN COSTELLO – BEST known for playing Rita Doyle in RTÉ soap Fair City – has died, aged 76.

She appeared as a resident of Carrigstown until 2013, during which time she was married to Bela Doyle, played by Jim Bartley.

In a statement, the programme’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy described Costello as a ‘stalwart’ of the show.

“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello,” de Courcy said.

She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters. We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues.

Writing on Facebook, her sister Sylvia Murray said: “At least she’s up there now keeping my nanny company, our two angels.”