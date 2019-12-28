This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fair City actress Jean Costello dies aged 76

She starred as Rita Doyle in Carrigstown until 2013.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 6:36 PM
9 minutes ago 1,360 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4948865
Screengrab via RTÉ News
Screengrab via RTÉ News
Screengrab via RTÉ News

JEAN COSTELLO – BEST known for playing Rita Doyle in RTÉ soap Fair City – has died, aged 76.

She appeared as a resident of Carrigstown until 2013, during which time she was married to Bela Doyle, played by Jim Bartley.

In a statement, the programme’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy described Costello as a ‘stalwart’ of the show.

“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello,” de Courcy said.

She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters. We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues. 

Writing on Facebook, her sister Sylvia Murray said: “At least she’s up there now keeping my nanny company, our two angels.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie