Jeff Sessions said FBI better off hiring Irishmen who are 'drunks but could be trusted', new book claims

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe has been scathing of the US President and Jeff Sessions in a new book.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 Feb 2019, 4:02 PM
15 minutes ago 1,706 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495771
Image: Liu Jie/Xinhua/PA Images
Image: Liu Jie/Xinhua/PA Images

THE FORMER ATTORNEY General for US President Donald Trump said the FBI was better off when “you only hired Irishmen” as they were “drunks but they could be trusted”, a new book has claimed.

The memoirs of former FBI director Andrew McCabe are particularly scathing of ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Washington Post reported

The new book is said to expand on the narrative that it’s not just Donald Trump who is the cause of the dysfunctional reputation his administration has earned. 

Sessions served as Attorney General between February 2017 and November 2018. He was pushed out by Trump after the president railed against his decision to recuse himself from the Mueller probe into Russian interference.

The book from McCabe is the latest in a series of books published claiming to highlight the flaws that plague the Trump presidency, from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury to Bob Woodward’s Fear.

It expresses almost equal contempt for Trump and Sessions, the Washington Post reported.

Sessions was also said to have demonstrated reprehensible views on race and religion a number of times. 

The former Attorney General “believed that Islam – inherently – advocated extremism” and frequently sought to draw comparisons between crime and immigration, the book says.

McCabe was eventually fired in March 2018 for “lack of candor” in an internal investigation into the FBI’s handling of a 2016 probe into Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. 

He told the CBS 60 Minutes programme earlier this week that Trump’s firing of Comey set off alarms of a threat against the Russia meddling investigation and sparked discussions of invoking the Constitution to remove Trump.

“I think the next day, I met with the team investigating the Russia cases,” McCabe said in an excerpt of the interview released yesterday.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that were I removed quickly and reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

Trump dismissed the McCabe interview on Twitter, referring to his firing.

“Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey,” Trump wrote.

With reporting from AFP

