This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jehovah's Witness sentenced to 6 years in Russian prison for 'religious extremism'

The organisation has been banned in Russia since 2017

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,739 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481668
Image: Yuriy Temirbulatov
Image: Yuriy Temirbulatov

A JEHOVAH’S WITNESS has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for religious extremism following a campaign targeted at the community in recent years. 

Danish native Dennis Christensen was arrested in 2017 by Federal Security agents at a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oryol, south of Moscow. This was Russia’s first arrest of a Jehovah’s Witness for religious extremism. 

According to a statement by a Russian wing of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Christensen’s lawyers will be appealing the decision. Meanwhile, he will remain in a detention facility in the Oryol region, where he has already spent 622 days.

The group, along with members of the international community, have called for his release, saying the arrest is unconstitutional. 

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the verdict “a disgrace”.

In a statement, the European Union External Action service — its diplomatic service — said that: 

The European Union expects Mr Christensen to be released immediately and unconditionally. Jehovah’s Witnesses, as with all other religious groups, must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as by Russia’s international commitments and international human rights standards.

Andrea Kalan, of the US Embassy in Moscow, said on Twitter that she is “deeply concerned” by the sentence.  

Leading up

In June 2018, authorities held 18 men in pretrial detention for extremist activity, while a number of others were under house arrest, according to HRW

The same group said Russian authorities have carried out dozens of home raids, searches and interrogations in recent years. Since 2007, many items of Jehovah’s Witness literature have been banned as being “extremist materials”.

In 2010, the European Court of Human Rights found the dissolution of the Moscow branch, and the refusal to allow the group to re-register, constituted a number of violations of the Convention. 

In 2017, Russia’s Supreme Court banned the organisation outright. 

“The Jehovah’s Witness faith is not an extremist organization, and authorities should stop this religious persecution of its worshipers now,” said Rachel Denber, deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuzia@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    89,095  51
    2
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    77,010  19
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    56,144  73
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    341  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    240  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    39,216  121
    2
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    25,231  82
    3
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    25,314  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    5,478  5
    2
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    5,084  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,431  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HSE
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    Nurses are set to strike for a third day tomorrow - These are the services that will be affected
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie