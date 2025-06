INTEL IS SET to cut up to 195 jobs at its chip manufacturing plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The company has informed the government, via a collective redundancy notification submitted to the Department of Enterprise, that the staff could face compulsory redundancy.

Approximately 4,900 people are employed at the Leixlip plant.

Today’s development comes after it was reported in April of this year that the company was planning to cut over 20% of its global workforce, which numbered approximately 109,000 employees at the end of last year.

At the time of the reports in April, the company’s CEO announced that there would be employment reductions and a tighter return-to-work policy put in place following the publication of the firm’s quarterly earnings report.

In Ireland, it was speculated that up to 1,000 jobs could be at risk.

Reacting to the news today, Kildare North TD Aidan Farrelly said a plan must be rapidly put in place to support the impacted staff.

“We must see a full suite of supports provided by Intel and the State – those affected need to be made aware of their rights, entitlements, and any offers of up-skilling or access to further education,” the Social Democrats TD said.

“The Minister [for Enterprise, Peter Burke] should also make clear that these supports, should they be required, will be available and in place immediately – I made this call in April when news of potential redundancies first emerged.”