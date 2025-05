FORMER US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer which has spread to the bone.

A spokesperson said in a statement that Biden is reviewing his treatment options. They did not give any indication of the prognosis.

Doctors had initially found a prostate nodule after the 82-year-old had experienced increasing urinary symptoms, the spokesperson said.

Biden was diagnosed with cancer on Friday, which has metastasised to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson said.

“The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The announcement comes as Biden maintains that he could have won the 2024 presidential election, after he dropped out of the race due to questions over his age and abilities.

His vice president, Kamala Harris, eventually lost to Republican Donald Trump.

Last week a newly published recording of Biden speaking hesitantly and struggling to remember key events and dates fueled renewed debate over his mental capabilities while still in office.