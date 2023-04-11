'Keep the peace': Biden begins journey to Ireland on board Air Force One

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has departed Washington DC and is en route to Belfast for his four-day trip around Ireland.

The trip will see the American President travel to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo.

Biden is expected to land in Belfast at around 9pm this evening, where he is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

When asked by reporters on the runway at Joint Base Andrews what his main aims for the trip were, Biden said:

“Make sure the Irish Accords and the Windsor Agreements stay in place, to keep the peace. That’s the main thing.”

The US President is travelling to Ireland with two family members who had not visited previously: his son Hunter Biden and his sister Valerie Biden.

Biden will only have a brief stay in Belfast, which will include a bilateral with Sunak, meetings with politicians as well as an address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

After departing Belfast on Wednesday afternoon, Biden will head for Louth, a county where he has ancestral roots, with visits to Carlingford and Dundalk planned.

It is expected he will take a tour of Carlingford Castle while in the coastal town, while in Dundalk he will go on a walkabout the town centre.

He’ll then head to Dublin, where he will visit both Áras an Uachtaráin and Farmleigh House for engagements with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar respectively.

Following his time in Phoenix Park, Biden will travel across the city to Leinster House, where he will address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad, becoming the fourth US President to do so.

He will then attend a dinner hosted at Dublin Castle.

Finally, on Friday, Biden will head west to Mayo, another county where he has family roots.

He will tour the Knock shrine and the north Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

In Ballina, he will deliver a speech outside St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday evening. The event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to attend can register here.