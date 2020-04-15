This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Body coach Joe Wicks claims Guinness World Record for online fitness class

Wicks streams his fitness classes on Youtube, and has trebled the number of subscribers in recent weeks.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 9,741 Views 2 Comments
Image: Ian West/PA Images
Image: Ian West/PA Images

JOE WICKS HAS claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

The body coach’s class on 24 March was broadcast to global audience of 955,158, which was enough for Guinness to hand him the record for most viewers for a workout live stream on YouTube.

He said: “I had no idea that when I went live on my YouTube workout on 24 March, that we were actually setting a world record.

“So thank you to everyone that tuned in – I’m so proud that this is our record, and we can remember that day as the moment we got the most viewers for a live work out.”

Yesterday, Wicks also celebrated reaching 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube after seeing his fitness videos grow in popularity during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that he had seen a “mindblowing” increase in subscribers after almost tripling his figure of 800,000 from three weeks ago.

He shared an image on social media of him posing with a golden YouTube trophy, which is in recognition for him passing the one million mark.

He wrote: “Look what just arrived. My gold play button.

“Three weeks ago I had only 800k subscribers and today I have 2.2 million which is just mind blowing.

“I’ve worked so hard on this since I shared my first workout video in 2011.”

PA-52482313 Children following PE with Joe. Source: Martin Rickett/PA Images

He thanked his brother Nikki Wicks and “best mate” Dominic Seymour, who he said help him film, edit and share his workouts.

The Body Coach, who hosts online workouts for children at 9am each day, said that the “next stop” was to reach 10 million subscribers.

The fitness guru has previously said that he is donating the money raised from his online PE lessons to the NHS.

