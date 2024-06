JOEY BARTON HAS issued an apology and says he will pay £75,000 in damages to Jeremy Vine after allegedly defaming him.

In a post on X, Barton said the allegations he made against Mr Vine, including calling him a “bike nonce”, were “untrue”.

The former footballer also admitted that he “taunted and abused” Vine during the legal process.

Vine had sued Barton for libel and harassment over 14 online posts, including where he called Vine a “big bike nonce” and a “pedo defender” on X.

In a statement on the same platform this evening, Vine said Barton “will pay further damages” and that more steps – including apologies in court – will be taken.

Recounting the months-long ordeal, Vine said: ”After five defamatory tweets, my lawyer offered Barton a chance to settle: pay £75k, plus my costs, and make an apology.

“He ignored that offer and posted more disgusting tweets about me, even publishing my home address to his followers.”

At the High Court, it was ruled that 10 tweets were defamatory.

“Having lost, Barton has returned to the offer we made after tweet 5. There has therefore been a parallel action on tweets 6-10 and Barton will pay further damages for these,” Vine said.

“A number of other steps — including statements made in Court by way of apology — are still to be taken, and Barton has agreed to pay my legal costs of all of the claims.”

Barton has now started a GoFundMe to cover the damages in what he describes as a “battle for freedom of speech”.

£16,361 raised and going to Alder Hey.



If you want to chip in and share in this battle for freedom of speech https://t.co/Y7U5JwVlpU



Have decided to settle with JV. pic.twitter.com/uWNwpklSf6 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) June 18, 2024

In his apology posted to X this morning, Barton acknowledged posts he made between 8 and 12 January this year which “accused Jeremy Vine of having a sexual interest in children”.

He also admitted that he created a hashtag which asserted the same sentiments.

“I recognise that this is a very serious allegation. It is untrue. I do not believe that Mr Vine has a sexual interest in children, and I wish to set the record straight.

“I also published posts during the same period in which I referred to Mr Vine having advocated forced vaccination during the Covid 19 pandemic, based upon a video clip of his TV programme.

“I accept that he did not advocate this policy and that the video clip has been edited to give a misleading impression of what he was in fact saying.”

He then said he would not make the same allegations again and had agreed to pay Vine damages and cover his legal expenses.