Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
John Bercow to step down as House of Commons Speaker

Bercow said job as speaker had been the greatest honour of his professional life.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 9 Sep 2019, 3:50 PM
8 minutes ago 1,741 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4801880
Image: PA
Image: PA

SPEAKER OF THE UK House of Commons John Bercow has announced he will step down either at the next general election or on 31 October.

In an emotional address to parliament this afternoon, Bercow said serving as speaker had been “the greatest privilege and honour of my professional life”. 

“I wish my successor in the chair the very best fortune in standing up for the rights of honourable and right honorable members individually, and for parliament institutionally as the Speaker of the House of Commons.”

More to follow…

